UK Ministry of Defence denies Scholz’s claims that it helped Ukraine to target Storm Shadow missiles

The UK Ministry of Defence has denied German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s statement that the UK and France will help Ukraine with the deployment of long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

"Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow and its targeting processes are the responsibility of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The United Kingdom, along with other allies, is providing Ukraine with a range of equipment to help it counter Russia's illegal and unprovoked aggression," the British Ministry of Defence spokesman said.

It is also noted that Ukraine's use of the long-range weapons supplied was "fundamental to the defence of its territory". It "changed the strategic picture by successfully putting pressure on Russian forces and their logistics and supply routes".

Earlier, British Prime Minister's spokesman Rishi Sunak told reporters that the United Kingdom has "a small number of personnel in the country supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including medical training". The country's Ministry of Defence declined to provide details, while noting that the UK continues to train the Ukrainian military.

"We have no plans for UK troops to fight alongside the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but we continue to work actively with allies and partners on how best to support Ukraine," the ministry added.