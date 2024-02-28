Albania plans to open an embassy in Kyiv in the near future - Kuleba

Albania intends to open its embassy in Kyiv soon. This will strengthen relations between the two countries.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter.

The foreign minister said that during his first visit to Albania, he met with his colleague Igli Hasani.

"Albania plans to open its embassy in Kyiv in the near future. I highly appreciate this decision, which will significantly strengthen our bilateral ties," Kuleba added.

Дмитро Кулеба і міністр з питань Європи та закордонних справ Республіки Албанія Іглі Хасані

As a reminder, on 28 February, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Albania.

The Head of State has already met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Rama signed a treaty of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Albania is also ready to join the special tribunal for Russia, which was established due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.