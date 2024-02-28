Ukraine and Poland held talks, no border closure option mentioned - Trade Representative Kachka

On 28 February, representatives of the governments of Ukraine and Poland held talks on unblocking the border.

This was announced by the trade representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka, Censor.NET reports.

"4 hours of very intense negotiations with the Ministers of Development and Technology of Poland Krzysztof Getman and Agriculture Czeslaw Szekierksi. We managed to find a common language and are working on a constructive solution to unblock the border and take into account the interests of farmers in Poland and Ukraine. It is not easy, but it is possible," said Kachka.

He stressed that the option of closing the border was not mentioned during the 4 hours of negotiations.

"To stop even for a day the trade, which in annual terms amounts to $11.7 billion (and according to Polish statistics, even more), is too painful. Not to mention transit, which is vital for Ukraine. There are no details yet, but a constructive solution is possible," said the Ukrainian trade representative.