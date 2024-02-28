National Security, Defence and Intelligence Committee did not support blocking of accounts and electronic summonses in draft law on mobilisation - Friz

The Verkhovna Rada’s National Security, Defence and Intelligence Committee continued its work today on preparing the draft law on mobilisation for the second reading.

MP Iryna Friz from the EU faction reported on the results of the two days of consideration, Censor.NET reports.

The committee did not support the bill:

Restrictions on travelling abroad

Blocking of accounts

Electronic subpoenas

Electronic cabinet as an obligation, but supported it as a right, i.e. the possibility for persons liable for military service, reservists, and conscripts to use this mechanism to update their data, etc.

Reducing the age from 27 to 25, as there is a law passed by the Verkhovna Rada that has not been signed for almost a year.

The Committee members did not agree on the restriction of consular services - the votes were split 50/50. MPs will work on this issue when considering the amendments.

During the meeting of the Committee, with the participation of the head of the Social Policy Committee Halyna Tretyakova, the head of the Health Committee Mykhailo Radutskyi, the Minister of Social Policy and the Deputy Minister of Health, the issue of exemption from conscription during mobilisation was discussed. They supported the exemption:

Those with three or more dependent children, except for those with child support arrears;

guardians, trustees, foster parents, foster carers, foster carers;

guardians of a person declared incapacitated by a court;

family members of the first and second degree of kinship of a person with a disability of the first and second groups;

The MPs stressed the need to regulate the issue of exemption from mobilisation for persons who depend on sick people who need constant care. Settling the issue of exemption for Group III disabled is a matter of principle, as we have received thousands of appeals from citizens regarding this provision.

Freese notes that she insisted on removing the 50% reservation for civil servants of categories B and C and returning to the current version, which is also supported by the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Defence. The Committee supported the first version, and this issue will be resolved during the amendments.

Also, with the participation of the Chairman of the Law Enforcement Committee Serhiy Ionashus and the Head of the National Police and a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the issue of the form of police involvement in notification activities with the participation of the JV TAC was discussed. The Committee also set out the criteria for booking the National Police.

In addition, the Committee supported the granting of the right to convicted persons who are released from serving a sentence of probation to be called up for military service during mobilisation.

As noted, tomorrow the Committee will continue its work on approving the directions. After that, it will proceed to consider amendments.