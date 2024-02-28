Pentagon considers using last source of military funding for Ukraine for $4 billion

The US defence establishment is weighing whether to use the last remaining source of military aid funding to support Ukraine’s military efforts.

The publication says that the Ministry of Defence (US - ed.) still has about $4 billion in presidential funds for Ukraine, which allows the Pentagon to use its own stocks to send military equipment to Kyiv.

Previously, the department was reluctant to spend any of the remaining money without assurances that it would be reimbursed by Congress through the administration's $60 billion supplemental funding request, as withdrawals from the DoD stockpile without a plan to replenish the equipment could affect US military readiness.

However, with Ukraine increasingly desperate for US military aid, and the House of Representatives refusing to hold a vote on the new funding, senior Defence Ministry officials are discussing whether there is any internal financial cushion that would allow the ministry to spend at least some of the remaining $4 billion in aid on helping Ukraine fight Russia.

When asked about the possibility of using the remaining $4 billion, Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Garron Garn said in a statement: "The Department of Defence continues to urge Congress to pass additional legislation to support Ukraine in its time of need and replenish our stockpile."

According to the officials, the department may go ahead and spend some of the $4 billion, even without finding money domestically to replenish it.

The publication notes that "it would not be unprecedented for the Pentagon to find additional, unexpected sources of funding."

Last year, for example, the Department of Defence announced that it had discovered an accounting error that led to the Department of Defence overestimating the amount of aid it was providing to Ukraine by $6.2 billion. This extra money provided the department with a cushion that allowed it to provide military assistance to Ukraine for longer than expected.

Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder said he had nothing to announce, but that the Pentagon was continuing to explore ways to continue supporting Ukraine.

"So, yes, while we have a $4.2 billion authorisation, we don't have the funds to replenish those stockpiles if we use them up. And since there is no timeframe, we have to make these difficult decisions," he added.