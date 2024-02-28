General Staff: AFU repelled 79 enemy attacks in seven directions. Most combat engagements were recorded in Novopavlivka direction - 25

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on February 27, 2024.

"The seven hundred and thirty-fifth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. The enemy continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and attacks both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

There were 79 combat engagements over the last day.

In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 91 air strikes, fired 102 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, a church and other infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. There are no signs of offensive groups forming. Designated units of the Belarusian armed forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Ploske, Budarky, and Varvarivka in the Kharkiv region. More than 30 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Prohres in Chernihiv region; Fotovyzh, Seredyna-Buda, Stara Huta in Sumy region; Strilecha, Lukiantsi, Starytsia, Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the defense forces repelled one enemy attack near Tabaivka, where the enemy tried to drive our troops out of their positions. The enemy launched air strikes near the towns of Kupiansk and Synkivka in the Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Zakhidne, Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 6 enemy attacks near Terny, Yampolivka in the Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Terny and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region. Artillery and mortar shelling affected more than 10 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Torske and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled eight enemy attacks near the towns of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Vasiutynske and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. Also, about 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, Druzhba in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near the towns of Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Orlivka, Netailove in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Keramik, Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Orlivka, Pervomaiske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 25 times. The enemy also launched air strikes near the settlements of Kurakhove, Vuhledar, Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, the defense forces repelled one enemy attack in the area east of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy launched an air strike near Malynivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSGT, in the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to knock our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, 3 attempts to storm the positions of our troops were made during the day. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Lvove, Poniativka, Kherson, Antonivka in the Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 7 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Missile troops hit 1 control center, 1 area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 4 artillery pieces, 1 air defense system, 1 electronic warfare station and 1 other important enemy target," the report says.

