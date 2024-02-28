EU Council approves EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility for 2024-2027 - Ministry of Finance

The Council of the European Union has approved the creation of the Ukraine Facility, which will provide Ukraine with €50 billion in 2024-2027.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

It is noted that the Ukraine Facility is a unique tool to support Ukraine's economic development and recovery on its path to EU membership. The Facility will provide unprecedented predictable support based on jointly agreed plans and priorities by the Government of Ukraine and the European Commission.

Under the Instrument, Ukraine will receive about EUR 39 billion in direct budgetary funding over the period 2024-2027, of which more than EUR 5 billion will be grants.

"I am grateful to our EU partners for their crucial decision to support Ukraine. Thanks to the further active work of the Government of Ukraine and representatives of the European Commission under the Program, Ukraine will confidently approach its European future," said Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko.

The Instrument also includes a Bridge financing mechanism, which, after the signing of the relevant international agreements, will open the way to obtaining the necessary financing in a shorter period of time before the start of the Facility. The Loan Agreement and Memorandum are expected to be signed in early March.

