Zelenskyy discusses creation of coalition to rehabilitate military with North Macedonian President Pendarovski

During his trip to the Balkans, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski.

This was reported on the official website of the President of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The meeting took place as part of Zelenskyy's participation in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Tirana.

He praised North Macedonia's support for Ukraine at the political level and thanked his interlocutor for his clear position on our country's future membership in NATO, which was confirmed in the Joint Declaration on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic Integration.

The Head of State also informed Stevo Pendarovski on the situation at the frontline and current defense needs of Ukraine. He also emphasized the importance of North Macedonia's participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and preparation for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Separately, the leaders discussed the creation of a hub for the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian servicemen and the rehabilitation of children of fallen defenders with the participation of the Balkan countries.

"If our friends help, we can talk about a rehabilitation coalition. It will be very important if our Balkan friends can help organize such a platform with the participation of different countries," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Macron’s proposal for NATO troops in Ukraine: Any proposals will be good if they strengthen Ukraine