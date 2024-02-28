Units of 3rd SAB knocked occupants out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region

Units of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces knocked Russian occupants out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's telegram channel.

It is noted that the day before, the Russian army forces attacked the southeastern part of Krasnohorivka and entered the city. In order to prevent the enemy from gaining a foothold, the units of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, the soldiers of the 1st and 2nd assault battalions conducted a combat operation to clear the city of enemy forces.

"In a short period of time, the enemy managed to prepare for a long defense, and despite resistance and heavy fighting, the brigade's assault groups inflicted unavoidable losses on the enemy - about 100 occupants were 200th and 300th. The Russians refused to surrender and were eliminated in the houses they occupied," the statement said.

As of now, Krasnohorivka is under the control of Ukrainian troops.