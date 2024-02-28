After update, Air Alert app will send warnings of increased danger in certain cities and communities

From now on, the Air Alert app will send alerts about the danger in certain cities and communities.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the blog of the application developer Ajax Systems.

"In the updated version 6.0, notifications of an approaching missile or unmanned aerial vehicle will be sent additionally during the general alarm. Such announcements will allow you to notify people about the threat to their location," the developers write.

They also added to the app:

set the volume of the "High threat!" notification;

notification if the "High threat!" messages stop coming;

In order to access the updates, you need to install the Air Alert app version 6.0. The update is currently available for iOS and Android users.

