Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech called for finding ways to block Telegram. NSDC believes that this is impossible

Participants in a roundtable discussion held by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech called for a ban on Telegram in Ukraine. The National Security and Defence Council’s Centre for Countering Disinformation believes that this is impossible.

"The interlocutors also touched upon the threat to national security posed by the Telegram social network. The participants of the roundtable expressed their belief that it is necessary to look for ways to ban its activities in Ukraine," the Verkhovna Rada website said.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defence Council's Countering Disinformation Centre, said that it is impossible to ban or block Telegram in Ukraine.

"This is not the case now. Believe me, I know what I'm talking about. In general, we need to separate the media in Telegram that people read and the communication in Telegram between each other. Reading media and using the messenger to communicate and send sensitive documents are different things. And we need to pay attention to this. Pro-Ukrainian media in TG have knocked pro-Russian channels out of our information space. And this is an important component of information security. We just need to work wisely with these media to protect the country from hostile fakes and IPSO. And continue to strangle the pro-Russian segments of the media field together," he said.

