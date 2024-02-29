Servicemen of 73rd Maritime Special Operations Centre were killed while performing combat mission - SOF

SOF reported the death of soldiers of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Centre during a combat mission.

According to Censor.NET, this was written in the telegram channel of the Special Operations Forces.

"While performing a combat mission in a clash with the Russian occupiers, soldiers of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Centre were heroically killed," the statement said.

It is noted that they ensured the withdrawal of the main forces of the group after completing a special task.

"The soldiers fought their last battle forever in the ranks. The heroic and extremely difficult combat work of the Special Forces units on land, at sea and deep behind enemy lines is the daily contribution of the Special Forces soldiers to the victory over the enemy. Always remember the price of our freedom," the Special Operations Forces wrote.

