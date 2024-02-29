Finland allowed Ukraine to use its weapons for strikes on Russian territory

Finland does not restrict the use of the weapons transferred to Ukraine - they can be used to attack targets located in the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, Yle writes about it.

The chairman of the Finnish parliament's defense committee, Jukka Kopra, said that Finland had not imposed any restrictions on military aid to Ukraine.

"As far as I know, Finland has not imposed such restrictions, and Ukraine should have the right to use these weapons against military targets on Russian territory," Kopra said.

Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen noted that restrictions on the use of weapons were imposed mainly by countries that provided Ukraine with long-range weapons.

At the same time, Mikko Savola, deputy chairman of the Defence Committee, said that the weapons provided by Finland "in principle" could be used on Russian territory, although they have a shorter range than long-range missiles.