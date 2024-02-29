Enemy increases number of attacks in Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors - General Staff

Over the last day, 99 combat engagements took place, with the largest number of Russian attacks repelled by Ukrainian troops in the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors - 63.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

Shelling of the enemy

In total, the enemy launched 10 missile and 105 air strikes, fired 163 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in injuries and deaths among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, a church, and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

Over the last day, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Ploske, Budarky, Varvarivka, Kupyansk, Synkivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv region; Novojehorivka, Makiivka, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Terny, Rozdolivka, Vasiutynske, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Orlivka, Netaylove, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, Staromaiorske, Urozhayne in Donetsk region; Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

Combat actions in the East

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, the defence forces repelled 2 enemy attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 12 enemy attacks near Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 9 enemy attacks near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 38 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 1 enemy attack in the area east of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa", in the Kherson sector, the Defence Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made 4 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the course of the day, the defence forces' aviation struck 8 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

The missile troops destroyed 1 command post, 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 4 artillery units, 1 air defence unit, 1 electronic warfare station and 1 other important enemy target.