AFU launched missile attack on concentration of Russian troops: 19 occupiers were eliminated

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the concentration of Russian troops with the help of Ukrainian rocket salvo systems.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on a concentration of Russian troops in Olenivka, Donetsk region, with the help of Ukrainian rocket salvo systems," the message reads.

According to preliminary data, 19 Russian servicemen were eliminated, including the deputy commander of a Russian military unit. Another 12 invaders were wounded, including the commander of this unit.

