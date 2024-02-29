Occupants attacked Vovchansk at night, 4 people were killed in Kharkiv region overnight

Almost 20 settlements in Kharkiv region came under hostile fire yesterday: Zapadne, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kotliarivka and others. The enemy carried out air strikes on Ploske, Budarky, Varvarovka, Kupyansk, Synkivka and Kyslivka, among others.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleg Syniehubov.

"Last night, at 01:30 a.m., a pharmacy building was hit in Vovchansk. There was no information on casualties. Earlier, at 07:15 p.m., a private residential building was damaged by shelling. There were no casualties," the statement said.

On 28 February, at 04:50 p.m., Russians fired aerial bombs at the railway station in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district. The shelling killed a 6-year-old girl and a 48-year-old man. The girl's mother was seriously injured, she is receiving medical assistance.

Also yesterday, Russians shelled Vovchansk twice during the day, no casualties, 2 houses were damaged

In the afternoon, the occupiers attacked Kupyansk with air bombs, killing 2 people and injuring 5 others. A church and a residential building were destroyed. Damaged: a cafe, 16 residential buildings.

"At 11:10 a.m., two private houses were damaged in Hryhorivka village, Kupyansk district, as a result of occupant's actions. At 10:50 a.m. Moskovka village in Kupyansk district was shelled. A private residential building was damaged. At 10:13 a.m., an outbuilding in the village of Kindrashivka, Kupyansk district, was on fire as a result of an enemy air raid. There were no casualties," said Syniehubov.