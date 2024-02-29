Ukrainian defence forces knock Russians out who broke through to outskirts of Orlivka near Avdiivka - Syrskyi

The Russian invaders are trying to break through the defences of the Defence Forces and capture the settlements of Tonenke, Orlivka, Semenivka, Berdychi and Krasnohorivka.

He reported this in Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"The situation in the area of the Ukrainian Defence Forces operation remains difficult. The enemy continues active offensive actions in many areas of the frontline. The situation is particularly tense in the Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia sectors, where Russian assault units are trying to break through the defences of our troops and capture Tonenke, Orlivka, Semenivka, Berdychi and Krasnohorivka. Fierce fighting continues in the areas of Verbove and Robotyne, over which the enemy is trying to regain control," noted the Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief.

According to Syrskyi, he is currently working in the combat zone. He started working with the Donetsk military area, in the units holding the defence in the Avdiivka sector.

"During my work, some commanders revealed certain shortcomings in situational awareness and enemy assessment, which directly affected the sustainability of defence in certain areas.

I have taken all measures to remedy the situation on the ground, with the allocation of additional ammunition and material resources, as well as the necessary reserves.

I would like to commend the courage, resilience and heroism of the servicemen of the 3rd assault and 25th separate airborne brigades. With their brave and decisive actions, they knocked out the enemy who broke through to the outskirts of Orlivka," he added.

Read more: Syrskyi visited advanced command posts at front: He immediately made decision to improve combat capability