Polish farmers almost do not release trucks from Ukraine to Poland, about 2,200 trucks are waiting in line - State Border Service

Polish farmers continue to block six checkpoints, making it difficult for Ukrainian trucks to move. They allow 1 truck per hour.

This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Service Andrii Demchenko on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border remains unchanged.

As of the morning of February 29, a total of approximately 2,200 trucks are in the queue on all six routes. Most of them are opposite the "Krakivets", "Rava-Ruska" and "Yahodyn" checkpoints.

"And we have such a significant decrease in the number of border crossings by trucks, this is especially noticeable along the "Shegina" highway. Over the past day, 35 trucks crossed the border there, 24 of which were headed in the direction of Ukraine. In fact, 1 truck per hour was allowed through. And 10 freight transport vehicles of vehicles followed in the direction of Poland, i.e. even less than 1 truck per hour," said the spokesperson of the DPSU.

There are also critically low indicators of crossing the border in the direction of "Yagodyn".

"Over the past day, about 70 trucks have passed in the direction of Ukraine. However Polish farmers do not allow trucks traveling from Ukraine to Poland. In recent days, the number of border crossings there has been zero," Demchenko added.

