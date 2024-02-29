From near Avdiivka, soldiers were not taken to prepared positions, but to open field. This issue should have been considered at Headquarters - Butusov

During all the years of war, no positions have been built near Avdiivka to which the city’s defenders could be withdrawn. The country’s top leadership is responsible for this.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov said this on the air of Radio NV.

In his opinion, the defence of Avdiivka could have been more successful if more serious defence lines had been built there.

"People are being taken away - what I saw with my own eyes - just into the open field. It's as if our 10 years in Avdiivka never happened. As if there were no assaults. This is the third assault on Avdiivka when the enemy captured us. It started on 10 October 2023. Unfortunately, during all this time, during all these years, no rear positions behind Avdiivka have been built. No engineering works have been carried out. Our soldiers do the mining themselves. The units themselves are laying mines during the fighting. Burrows, trenches - all this is dug during the fighting, under enemy fire," said Butusov.

According to the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, de jure, the leadership of the OTG - an operational and tactical group, is responsible for this. But de facto, it did not have the resources to do so.

"In order to build defensive structures, it is necessary to allocate equipment, to allocate engineering units or mobilised construction organisations that act on orders. Resources need to be allocated: engineering mines, concrete, wood. Someone has to do all this. So, did the OTG do this? Unfortunately, this was not passed on to the OTG," the journalist explained.

In addition, according to Butusov, the OTG did not allocate human resources - infantry who could settle in these trenches, get used to it and wait for the enemy to approach.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief believes that the decision to prepare defence lines near Avdiivka should have been made at the strategic level.

"This should have been decided at the level of the Headquarters and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Because we do not have strategic reserves ready for such active fighting in the OSGT and OTG. Someone had to plan it," Butusov said.

