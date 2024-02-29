Verkhovna Rada Committee approves exemption from mobilisation of large families and single parents, as well as relatives of disabled people of group I-II - Kostenko. LIST

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence approved the exemption of a number of categories of persons from conscription during mobilisation.

This was stated in a commentary to Ukrinform by MP from the "Voice" party, soldier Roman Kostenko, Censor.NET reports.

He said that the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Conscription approved the exemption from conscription for such categories of citizens:

women and men with three or more dependent children under the age of 18, except for those who have child support arrears exceeding the total amount of payments for three months;

women and men who have a child or children under the age of 18, if the other parent of such child or children has died, been deprived of parental rights, declared missing or missing without a trace, or declared dead;

guardians, custodians, foster parents, foster carers who are dependent on orphans or children deprived of parental care under the age of 18;

family members of persons with disabilities of groups I and II.

The Committee also considered additional police powers. The MPs agreed that the police should not issue summonses. At the same time, police officers may, together with representatives of the TCC, notify persons liable for military service and reservists, as well as take photos and videos of the document check process.

The Committee now has to discuss the provisions on rotation and military transport duty.