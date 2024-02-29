Ruscists are trying to knock out units of Armed Forces of Ukraine from occupied positions on left bank of Dnipro, suffer losses and withdraw - Defense Forces of South

Ukrainian defenders hold the defense on the left bank of the Kherson region.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the summary of the Defense Forces of the South.

"The enemy systematically continues its attempts to knock out our units from occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnipro river. During the past day, he resorted to 4 assaults and, having suffered losses, retreated to his original positions. The occupiers do not stop aerial reconnaissance, pressurize with artillery fire, and use a large number of strike drones of various types," the message reads.

"The defense forces will continue to inflict fire damage on the locations of the enemy's deployment, firing positions, and rears. During the day, we received confirmation that the enemy on the left bank has decreased by:

- 54 occupants;

- 8 guns;

- 1 video surveillance complex "Murom-M";

- 1 set of antenna system;

- 10 units of armored vehicles;

- 2 boats.

The enemy's field ammunition depot was destroyed," the Southern Defense Forces said.

