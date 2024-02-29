Two more Russian Su-34s were destroyed in Avdiivka and Mariupol directions

Air defense forces destroyed two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers.

This was announced on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET informs.

"After a successful combat operation against an enemy aircraft on the night of February 29, two more Russian aircraft were destroyed: Su-34 fighter-bombers in the Avdiivka and Mariupol directions!" the message says.

