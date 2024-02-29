Russian Federation withdrew up to 12,000 of its troops from Belarus. There is no contingent for repeated invasion of Ukraine from north - State Border Service

Currently, the Russians do not have the opportunity to re-invade Ukraine from the territory of Belarus. Russia withdrew its contingent that was trained there.

This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Service, Andrii Demchenko, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET writes.

According to him, the Russians withdrew their contingent from Belarus - from 10 to 12 thousand military personnel who were on training grounds, conducting training and training.

"And after the Russian Federation brought them to the territory of its state, it did not introduce new ones within the framework of rotations. That is, in fact, there is currently no such powerful group of Russian troops on the territory of Belarus that could pose a threat to Ukraine," said Demchenko.

The spokesperson of the SBS added that Ukrainian defenders continue to strengthen the borderline and the frontier in this area "to have the power to repel any attack if this happens again."

Read more: Polish farmers almost do not release trucks from Ukraine to Poland, about 2,200 trucks are waiting in line - State Border Service