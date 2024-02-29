Appearance of NATO troops in Ukraine will lead to "tragic consequences" - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened "tragic consequences" to countries that dare to send their troops to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, he said this in an address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

"The West says that Russia is allegedly going to attack Europe, this is some kind of delusion...

We talked about the possibility of sending NATO military contingents to Ukraine, but we remember the fate of those who once sent their contingents to the territory of our country. But now the consequences for possible interventionists will be much more tragic.

They must understand that the Naye also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory.

Everything they (the West and the USA. - Ed.) invent and scare the whole world with, really threatens a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons, which means the destruction of civilization," Putin said.

Macron's proposal regarding NATO troops in Ukraine

It will be recalled that on February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a working meeting of about 20 European leaders that NATO could send troops to help Ukraine. According to him, the main problem is that there is still no consensus on this issue.

The USA, Germany, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium, Spain, and Italy declared their intention not to send troops to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that "there are no plans to deploy NATO combat troops on the territory of Ukraine."

Russian President Putin's press secretary Peskov said that if NATO troops are on the territory of Ukraine, Russia's war with NATO is inevitable.