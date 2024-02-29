Many fortifications and mine barriers are installed around Chasiv Yar, - Yevlash

Up to two dozen platoon strongholds are equipped, as well as concrete fire structures for long-term defense, from which fire can be fired.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Illia Yevlash, in a comment to LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, "quite a lot" of engineering fortifications and mine barriers of various types have been installed around Chasiv Yar.

"This includes several lines of defense that are located around the city. That will hold the enemy back and prevent them from advancing quickly. Moreover, they are fortified enough for our personnel to preserve the lives and health of the guys who perform the tasks at the front regions," Yevlash said.

The spokesman noted that we are talking about dozens of anti-tank and anti-personnel minefields, barbed wire, remote mining, as well as laying mines even in the rear.

"In addition, up to two dozen platoon strongholds are equipped. Concrete fire structures for long-term defense are equipped, from which fire can be fired. It reminds of DOTY from the Second World War. Enough anti-tank ditches have been dug so that the enemy's heavy equipment cannot freely cross the border.

She should stop there, and the infantry should hurry. This makes it possible to actively inflict damage on them and destroy equipment. And the enemy is already losing 60% of equipment on the way to the positions," Yevlash added.

Read more: Occupants are amassing reserves in Kupyansk sector to break through our defense. Kupyansk is enemy’s target - Ukrainian Armed Forces