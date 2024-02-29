Putin calls US reports of Russian nuclear weapons in space as "fake news"

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that US reports of Russia’s intention to deploy nuclear weapons in space are "fake news" aimed at drawing Russia into negotiations on its own terms.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, Putin said this in his address to the Federal Assembly.

Putin said that Russia is ready for a dialogue with the United States on strategic stability, but "recently, there have been more and more groundless accusations" from the United States.

"For example, against Russia that we are allegedly going to deploy nuclear weapons in space. Such allegations - and these are nothing more than allegations - are a ploy to drag us into negotiations on their own terms, which are beneficial only to the United States," Putin said.

The Russian leader said that the United States is engaged in demagoguery on the eve of the election to show voters that it "still rules the world."

He added that the West is trying to engage Russia in an arms race - to repeat the "trick" with the USSR in the 1980s.

Earlier it was reported that the United States had informed its allies that Russia could deploy nuclear weapons in space this year to combat satellites.

In turn, Biden instructed to hold talks with Russia on the launch of nuclear weapons into space.