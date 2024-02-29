Main thing is to keep occupied positions and restore lost position - Syrskyi in East

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi currently works in the military units that hold the defense in the Avdiivka and Kurakhove directions.

He announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Our brigades are engaged in fierce battles with the enemy's superior forces. The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower and equipment, but stubbornly continues to attack our positions, sometimes succeeding in individual areas. My main task is to effectively use the combat capabilities of the weapons and military equipment of our units to inflict maximum losses on the enemy and destroy a significant part of his artillery and armored vehicles; maintain the positions we have taken and restore the position where we left," he said.

According to Sirskyi, "to strengthen the defense in the main directions, it is necessary to correctly distribute our reserves."

"When working with brigade commanders, I pay the main attention to how the work is organized at the control points regarding enemy fire damage, to the timeliness and adequacy of the decisions made in accordance with the situation, and to the maintenance of constant interaction between units and units. I am proud of our servicemen," concluded the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.

Read more: Two more Russian Su-34s were destroyed in Avdiivka and Mariupol directions