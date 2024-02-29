Ruscists are trying to capture settlements of Ivanivske and Bohdanivka in Bakhmut direction - Defense Forces

The Russian army is trying to capture Ivanivske and Bohdanivka near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, for this it continues to raise large reserves.

This was announced by the head of the press service of the eastern group of troops, Illia Yevlash, on the air of the nationwide telethon "Yedini Novyny", Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The enemy continues to push towards the area of the settlement of Ivanovske and the area of Bohdanivka, there are already battles within the city limits. The enemy continues to raise powerful reserves. In addition, it constantly strikes with kamikaze drones, such as the Lancet, adjusts the artillery with the help of such drones, such as "Zala" and "Orlan", also actively uses FPV drones," Yevlash said.

According to him, Russia actively uses assault groups "Storm Z", "Storm V", motorized rifle regiments, and brigades.

Over the past day, the invaders fired almost 700 shots in the direction of Bakhmut, eight combat clashes took place, Yevlash added.

