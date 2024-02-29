Ombudsman Lubinets has received over 1,800 appeals about civilian prisoners and missing persons in 1.5 years

From September 1, 2022, to February 16, 2024, the Secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, received 1808 appeals concerning civilians deprived of their liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as those who went missing under special circumstances.

The Department for Monitoring the Observance of Rights in the Defense Sector and the Rights of Veterans and Servicemen, Prisoners of War and Members of Their Families is working on the issues of ensuring the rights of civilians deprived of their personal freedom as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as persons missing in special circumstances.

The Department was established within the Commissioner's Secretariat on September 1, 2022. During the period of its functioning, 1808 appeals were received in the interests of these categories of persons.

Earlier it was reported that the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War will officially deal with civilians who have been deprived of their personal freedom as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

