Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate enemy group of "Akhmat" unit in Bakhmut sector, ruscists were defeated by our artillery and killed by drones - Yevlash

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict losses on the Russian occupiers. One of the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades holding the defence in this area destroyed one of the assault groups of the enemy’s "Akhmat" unit. After that, the occupiers refused to go on the offensive.

This was stated by the head of the press service of the "Khortytsia" Operational and Strategic Grouping of troops Illia Yevlash on the "Espreso" TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy is trying to attack with small assault groups of up to 20 people to recapture the previously lost position, regain control of it for further advancement and gain footholds in the direction of Chasiv Yar.

Currently, assault groups in the form of 'Akhmat' units are actively operating there. Recently, one of the brigades holding the defence in this area destroyed one of these groups. The assault group went first, followed by a reinforcement group. The occupiers were defeated by our artillery and killed by drones. The advance group was also detected. It was hit by fire, after which the units refused to continue their offensive," said Yevlash.

According to him, Chasiv Yar is now the largest city in this area, which is the focus of the enemy's attention.

"For a year, the enemy has not abandoned its intentions, constantly striking Chasiv Yar with powerful attacks. Now the Russians have engaged aviation, which is constantly dropping guided aerial bombs on the city, shelling it with mortars and artillery of all types and calibres," added Yevlash.

