Speaker of House Johnson may lose his post - member of House of Representatives Costa

Jim Costa, a member of the US House of Representatives from the Democratic Party, admits that Republican Speaker Mike Johnson may not be able to hold on to his position.

He said this in an interview with European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

"Now the question is whether Mike Johnson will be able to hold on to the speaker's post because he has lost six procedural votes in the last seven weeks," Costa said.

He noted that Johnson came to office after the Republican majority had been unable to agree on a speaker for 25 days - a historic record.

"His main achievement was avoiding a government shutdown again in January, but that still required Democratic votes - almost all of us and about half of the Republicans voted for it again.

In mid-January, because there was still no agreement on the budget, we extended this period again until March. Again, the Democrats provided the majority of votes for this. Now a new shutdown is coming," Costa said.

He added that the Republicans, through internal problems and infighting, demonstrate every day that they cannot or do not know how to govern, and "this is a challenge."

