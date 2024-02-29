Russians jam communication in cities on occupied territories - National Resistance Center

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are jamming the Internet and telephone communications in the settlements.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, Censor.NET reports.

"Despite the statements of Russian propaganda, in fact, the occupiers know the realities that they are only invaders and do not enjoy the support of the locals. Therefore, the enemy jams the connection so that Ukrainians do not pass on information to the Defense Forces about the movement of Russians," the statement reads.

As noted, in particular, the Russians are jamming communications in Enerhodar to conceal their actions. However, this does not bring results.

"It will not be possible for the enemy to completely block communications, and Ukrainians are the majority in the TOT and they constantly transmit information about the real state of affairs in their native land," the Center added.

