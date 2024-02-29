Situation at front is critical, there are heavy fighting with wounded and dead: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help with purchasing drones, walkie-talkies and night vision devices
Volunteer Nataliia Yusupova is asking for help to raise money for drones, Starlink, walkie-talkies and a night vision device for Ukrainian defenders.
She posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"The situation at the front is critical, especially near Chasiv Yar, Novomykhailivka and villages west of Avdiivka. Heavy fighting, very heavy fighting with dead and seriously wounded. The enemy is assaulting and throwing guided aerial bombs at our positions. Our soldiers need urgent help!" the message reads.
Thus, the soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade need a Mavic 3T - UAH 195 thousand.
For another assault unit we need
Mavic Pro - UAH 79 thousand each, as well as starlink, walkie-talkies, and a night vision device.
Within 10 days, Yusupova bought them back:
Two Mavic 3 T and four Mavic 3 pro. UAH 276,900 and UAH 345,000;
Paid for a device for fixing limb fractures for seriously wounded - 125 thousand UAH;
A night vision device for a helmet - UAH 14 thousand;
Medicines for a frontline hospital - UAH 10,599
Today a volunteer paid the amount;
Starlink - 20 750 UAH
Walkie-talkies with battery - 30 417 UAH
Night vision device - UAH 27 050.
Details for help:
PayPal - [email protected]
Privatbank - 5168752017223390
Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142
Link to the jar
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z
Bank card number
5375 4112 0025 4253
