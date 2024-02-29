OC "South" about Transnistria: Border is securely protected and fortified. There is no critical threat

Ukraine’s border with unrecognized Transnistria has been fortified, and the defense was formed at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the OC "South" Nataliia Humeniuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces. As for the border section with unrecognized Transnistria, it is reliably protected, fortified, and its defense was established at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and has been provided by the Defense Forces all this time," Humeniuk said.

The spokesperson noted that Ukraine was aware from the very beginning that this direction was dangerous, so control over this area was tightened from the very beginning.

"Now we can say that it is nothing more than information fakes. We have fully studied the contingent in the PMR. We know how to counteract it, we are ready. But this contingent does not pose a critical threat," she added.

As reported, on February 28, the unrecognized "Transnistrian Moldavian Republic" asked Russia for help. Later, the Moldovan government expressed confidence that the decision of the so-called "Congress of Deputies" of the unrecognized Transnistria to ask for help from Russia would not create a threat of escalation and destabilization. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry also commented on the situation in Moldova's Transnistrian region, noting that Russia cannot act as a peacemaker.

