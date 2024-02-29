Support of allies is prerequisite for Ukraine’s victory - Speaker of Czech Parliament Pekarova Adamova

Ukraine’s victory is in the interests of the Czech Republic and other Eastern European countries.

This was stated by the Speaker of the Czech House of Representatives Marketa Pekarova Adamova at the beginning of the meeting of V4+Ukraine parliamentarians - the Visegrad Four (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary) plus Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Pekarova Adamova noted that the meeting is taking place on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but the war began in 2014.

"We all know very well who the aggressor is. We also know very well that our support is a prerequisite for Ukraine's success... It is in our own interest that Ukraine wins," the speaker said.

She emphasized that the Czech Republic has been providing comprehensive support to Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.

The meeting is also attended by the head of the upper house of the Czech parliament, the Senate, Miloš Vystříčil.

The meeting is expected to result in the adoption of a joint document, which, according to observers, will not be easy, as the group has different attitudes about the causes of the war and ways to end it.