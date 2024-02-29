Levels of trust in Zelenskyy have declined. "Servant of People": Government cannot do only what majority likes

Trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is falling because in times of war, the government has to do "not only what the absolute majority likes," but there is no need to "race for ratings."

This was stated by the head of the Servant of the People party Olena Shuliak in a commentary to LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

Shuliak stressed that Ukraine is currently in a difficult situation and the war is "not about comfort, convenience or inconvenience."

"We face more global challenges, and in this case, the government cannot do only what the absolute majority likes. The government will do what needs to be done in the national interest, including making unpopular decisions," she said, emphasizing that "in certain periods of time, it may or may not be popular."

The head of the Servant of People (SP) believes that government agencies should be guided solely by the interests of the state and "explain to the public the decisions made, including unpopular measures that are necessary to confront the aggressor."

She noted that during the two years of war, a certain amount of fatigue and tension has accumulated in society, and this indirectly affects people's moods and their attitudes toward government agencies.

In her opinion, there are also "two other factors that play against us": the populism of certain political players from the opposition and the hostile psyop.

"Sometimes they are very close to each other in terms of content because a number of political players do not see the line between criticism and working for the enemy to undermine trust in state institutions," Shuliak said, adding that it is not worth " racing for ratings" at the moment.

Poll of Ukrainians on Zelenskyy

According to KIIS, in February 2024, the vast majority of Ukrainians (69%) believe that the president should hold office until the end of martial law, while 10% of respondents support the option that Zelenskyy will resign in May 2024, and the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada will perform his powers until a new head of state is elected. President Zelenskyy believes that Ukrainians would re-elect him if elections were held.