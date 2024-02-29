OSCE officially activates "Moscow Mechanism" for Ukrainian civilian hostages held by Russia - Kuleba

At Ukraine’s initiative, OSCE participating states officially activated the Moscow Mechanism for Ukrainian civilian hostages held by Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.



Kuleba noted that the activation of the OSCE Moscow Mechanism would help investigate this crime, establish specific facts and its true scale.



As noted, Russia has captured thousands of Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories. They are the most vulnerable group, and international attention to them is insufficient.



Earlier, Kuleba called on the OSCE, the UN and other international organizations to use all available and, if necessary, create new tools to address the issue of Ukrainian civilian hostages and facilitate their release.

"We will continue to make every effort to free them all, and I am grateful to our partners for their strong support in this matter. Every crime committed by Russia must be investigated and those responsible brought to justice," he said.



The Minister expressed gratitude to the OSCE participating States for supporting Ukraine's initiative.



It is worth noting that the Moscow Mechanism is a formal procedure established within the OSCE that allows for the deployment of an international fact-finding mission to address a specific human rights issue in the OSCE region.

