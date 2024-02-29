Russian soldiers who dug in Red Forest in Chornobyl zone did not survive - Mayor of Varash Menzul

The mayor of Varash, a satellite city of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant, Oleksandr Menzul, said that the Russian military who dug in the Red Forest in the Chornobyl zone did not survive.

He said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"Speaking of Ukraine, we need to remind everyone that we are a nuclear power. Yes, we do not have nuclear weapons, but we have nuclear materials. Ukraine is a signatory to a memorandum with the IAEA on control over the movement of nuclear materials because these are potentially nuclear weapons," Mezul said.

In this context, he recalled the example of Zaporizhzhia NPP, where Ukraine does not control the movement of radioactive materials. He also described how "illiterate orcs" dug in the Chornobyl zone, in the radioactive Red Forest.

"I know this place, you can stay there for a few minutes. By the way, we received information through our channels that none of the Russian soldiers who were there survived," the mayor added.

