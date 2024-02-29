13 166 40
"As soon as government receives funding," Speaker Johnson on adopting aid to Ukraine
Congress will return to the issue of aid to Ukraine after the US government receives funding.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Voice of America.
"As soon as the government receives funding," Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives, answered a journalist's question about the adoption of aid to Ukraine.
