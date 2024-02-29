ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11540 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine
13 166 40

"As soon as government receives funding," Speaker Johnson on adopting aid to Ukraine

джонсон,майк

Congress will return to the issue of aid to Ukraine after the US government receives funding.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Voice of America.

"As soon as the government receives funding," Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives, answered a journalist's question about the adoption of aid to Ukraine.

Read more: Speaker of House Johnson may lose his post - member of House of Representatives Costa

Author: 

United States Congress (3) aid (2366) Johnson Michael (68)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 