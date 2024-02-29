AFU General Staff: 73 combat engagements took place over day, three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers were destroyed

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on February 29, 2024.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The 736th day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. During the day, 73 combat engagements took place.

In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 79 air strikes, fired 90 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. There are no signs of offensive groups forming.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas and conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Bolohivka and Mytrofanivka in the Kharkiv region. More than 30 settlements were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Hirsk, Karpovychi in the Chernihiv region; Nova Huta, Seredyna-Buda, Druzhba, Fotovyzh, Vorozhba in the Sumy region; Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the defense forces repelled two enemy attacks near Petropavlivka and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to drive our troops from their positions. The enemy launched an air strike near Nadiia in the Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks near Terny, Yampolivka in the Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops. Artillery and mortar shelling affected more than 10 settlements, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled two enemy attacks near the towns of Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Viroliubivka and Mykolaivka in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Andriivka, and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 22 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near the towns of Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Soloviove, Semenivka in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Ocheretyne, Vovche, Berdychi, Stepove, Orlivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 22 times. The enemy also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, and Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire from the occupiers, including Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske, and Rivnopil in the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, defense forces repelled an enemy attack near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Yurkivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Levadne, Poltavka, Huliaopole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSGT, in the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to knock our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, four attempts to storm the positions of our troops were made during the day. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire. Among them are the city of Kherson and Mykhailivka, Beryslav, Poniativka, Inhulets in the Kherson region.

Over the course of the day, defense aviation struck 10 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Also, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Su-34 fighter-bombers.

Missile troops struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 3 BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems, 1 ammunition depot, 1 enemy electronic warfare facility," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.