There will be more artillery and more of our joint production with partners - Zelensky summarized results of recent trips. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address at the end of the 736th day of the war.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today, I held a meeting on the European direction - our relations with the European Union - on the tasks for this year, both in terms of integration in general and specifically in terms of relations with our neighbors in the EU.

Our priority is obvious: all existing agreements must be fulfilled, and every word that is spoken must work in reality. This is exactly the approach Ukraine takes in the European direction. And it is thanks to this that we have already achieved historic results.

And this year should be a time of real negotiations on accession: we can start in the spring and take the first negotiating steps. This year should also be a time of maximum pragmatism in relations with our neighbors.

Everyone can see that Russia is not going to stop - they want an arms race and new waves of destabilization. All of us in Europe need to realize this clearly. If the freedom of one person falls, the freedom of all others will not survive. This is the reality.

We have to defend ourselves. And we can defend ourselves. We must achieve our common goals," Zelenskyy said.

