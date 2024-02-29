VR will be able to consider draft law on mobilization not earlier than second half of March - People’s Deputy from "Voice", soldier Kostenko

People’s deputies of the Verkhovna Rada will be able to start considering the draft law on mobilization not earlier than the second half of March.

The secretary of the committee, colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine Roman Kostenko (Voice), said this in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"The committee's secretariat will prepare an indicative table of amendments, which we will consider no earlier than March 5. Taking this into account, we predict that the voting for the relevant draft law in the hall will be no earlier than the second half of March," he said.

Draft law on mobilization

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization and Military Registration" (No. 10449). People's deputies submitted 4195 amendments to the draft law for the second reading.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence began preparing for the second reading of the relevant document on February 27.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada Committee approves exemption from mobilisation of large families and single parents, as well as relatives of disabled people of group I-II - Kostenko. LIST