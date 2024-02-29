Ukraine and Turkey agree to extend "transport visa-free regime" until end of war

The "transport visa-free regime" with Turkey will be in effect at least until the end of the war.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The team of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine held a meeting of the Joint Commission on Transportation with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey. The result of the work is the continued liberalization of freight transportation. The "transport visa-free regime", or liberalization of freight transportation with Turkey, includes bilateral freight transportation and transit transportation.

"I am grateful to my Turkish colleagues for constructive cooperation for the development of the economies of both countries. Continued liberalization of freight transportation is an example of decision-making based on figures and real indicators of positive impact on the bilateral transportation market. Of all the exports we supply to Turkey, about 15% are delivered by road. Turkish companies import almost 60% of the total volume of goods to us by road," emphasized Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for Recovery, Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development.

This way, no permits are required for freight and transit transportation. The agreements include permit-free passage for empty trucks. The relevant decision was recorded in the minutes of the meeting.

In addition, the number of permits for freight transportation to/from third countries was increased by one thousand to 3,500.



