"Strong are not attacked": Duda does not believe in possibility of Russia’s attack on NATO

Russia will not dare to attack NATO.

This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda in a commentary, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

"The strong are not attacked. The weak are attacked. Those who can be easily defeated. I think if Vladimir Putin knew what awaited him and his army in Ukraine, he would not have attacked Ukraine," he said.

The Polish leader considers NATO to be strong and capable of "immediate defense." He also noted that he is modernizing his army.

According to Duda, Poland handed over outdated post-Soviet equipment to Ukraine to replace it with modern equipment.

"That's why I don't believe in it [Russia's attack], because I believe that we will be prepared," the NATO president summarized.