Commander of Ground Forces Pavliuk took part in XVI US-Ukraine Security Dialogue and outlined main needs on battlefield

Oleksandr Pavliuk outlined the main needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the XVI Ukraine-US Security Dialogue

General Pavliuk announced this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"I joined the XVI US-Ukraine Security Dialogue on assessing Ukraine's defense capabilities and needs after the second year of the war, which took place in Washington, DC. The thematic part, dedicated, in particular, to the issues of the Land Forces, was held with the participation of respected military experts and analysts from leading security institutions," he wrote.

The commander expressed gratitude to the people of the United States for their assistance to Ukraine and emphasized its importance in repelling Russia's full-scale armed aggression.

"During the conversation, i also outlined the main needs of the Land Forces to conduct combat operations against the superior enemy. In particular, in terms of certain types of weapons, military equipment and opportunities to strengthen army aviation," Pavliuk said.

He also assured the participants that only continued support for Ukraine, the Armed Forces and the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will allow for the full restoration of the country's territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders and reduce Russia's ability to spread its aggression to other countries.

