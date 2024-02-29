No one in Europe is going to send troops to Ukraine, it’s unacceptable - Czech Prime Minister Fiala

Most European countries consider it unacceptable to send troops to Ukraine.

This was stated by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

In his opinion, "it would be useful" if some soldiers, for example, from France, stayed on the territory of Ukraine, did not fight there, but perhaps helped in training.

However, the vast majority of European countries agreed that this issue will not be discussed or considered in the future, as such an idea is "unacceptable" to them, the Czech prime minister said.

"No one in Europe is going to send troops to Ukraine <...> I don't think we should dramatize and scare people with things that no one has proposed and is not proposing in the form in which they are interpreted," Fiala said, adding that discussions on the topic of sending NATO troops to Ukraine, proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, took "a minimum of time."

