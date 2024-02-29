Kharkiv region plans to forcibly evacuate families with children from 18 villages - Syniehubov

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the issue of forced evacuation of families with children from 18 villages would soon be considered.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Syniehubov's telegram channel.

"In the near future, we will raise the issue of forced evacuation of families with children from 18 villages of Velykyi Burluk and Vilkhuvatka communities at the Regional Defense Council. Families with 161 children live there now. Every day they risk their lives, because the Russians use the entire arsenal of weapons: artillery, UAVs, mortars, and aircraft," he explained.

According to him, 1082 children live in 57 settlements of Velykyi Burlutskyi, Vilkhuvatka, Kindrashivka, Kurylivka communities.

"We plan to introduce mandatory evacuation here. We have letters from the Kupiansk Regional Military Administration. We are helping to evacuate. Almost 20 volunteer organizations of the regional coordination center are involved," added the head of the regional state administration.

Since then, 28329 people have moved to safer conditions, including 869 children. In particular, since the beginning of this year - 1,500 people, including 140 children.

