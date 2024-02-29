US State Department on Putin’s nuclear blackmail: We warned Russia of possible consequences

President Putin’s statements about the possibility of using nuclear weapons are irresponsible rhetoric.

This statement was made on Thursday in Washington by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"This is not the first time we've seen Vladimir Putin's irresponsible rhetoric," the US Foreign Service spokesman said.

He emphasized that the leader of a nuclear power cannot speak in such a way.

In addition, the State Department representative noted that the United States had informed the Russian side officially and privately about the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons.

At the same time, Miller noted that the United States sees no signs that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons.

"We will continue to monitor this closely," said a representative of the US State Department.