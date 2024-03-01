Scholz on the decision not to provide Taurus to Ukraine: It can hit certain target somewhere in Moscow in case of misuse

Olaf Scholz gave another reason why Germany should not transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

For example, according to Scholz, the Taurus, a missile with a maximum range of 500 kilometres, is a weapon that "if used incorrectly, could hit a certain target somewhere in Moscow".

"That's why - and I'm being diplomatic here - others have also made sure they know where everything goes," he said.

The German chancellor stressed that if the Taurus were delivered, Germany would have to be directly involved in the launch of the missiles, and "I think that is impossible," Scholz said.

