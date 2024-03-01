There were 83 combat clashes per day at front, enemy attacks were repulsed in 7 directions - General Staff

The Ukrainian military repelled enemy attacks in the Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Novopavlivka, Orihiv, and Kherson directions.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

During the day, the enemy launched 3 missiles and 91 air strikes, carried out 142 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, a church, and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed-136/131" type. Information about this attack is being clarified.

During the past day, the settlements of Bolohivka and Mytrofanivka of the Kharkiv region were hit by airstrikes; Nadia, Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Viroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Klishchiivka, Novoiehorivka, Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Sukha Balka, Zhelanne, Solovyovka, Semenivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanilivka, Yurkivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: AFU General Staff: 73 combat engagements took place over day, three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers were destroyed

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in the North

In the area of responsibility of the "North" OSGT in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

Fighting in the East

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" OSGT in the Kupiansk direction, the defense forces repelled 2 enemy attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka and Tabaiivka settlements of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks in Terny, Yampolivka, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 2 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" OSGT, in the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the defense forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried 30 times to break through the defenses of our troops.

Read more: AFU launched missile attack on concentration of Russian troops: 19 occupiers were eliminated

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the defense forces repelled 1 enemy attack in the Robotyne region of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" OSGT in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to hold positions and repulse assaults by the occupying forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 4 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper.

Strikes at the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 10 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Read more: Enemy increases number of attacks in Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors - General Staff

Also, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Su-34 fighter-bombers.

Units of the missile forces damaged 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, 3 BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 2 artillery units, 2 control points, 1 ammunition warehouse, 1 means of radio-electronic warfare of the enemy.